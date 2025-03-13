Judge orders Elon Musk and DOGE to hand over internal records

Washington DC - A judge recently ordered billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to provide internal records of their massive cost-cutting operation.

On Wednesday, a US District Judge ordered Elon Musk and DOGE to turn over internal documents to prove their government cost-cutting efforts are constitutional. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a decision issued on Wednesday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered DOGE to turn over documents to clarify the scope of Musk's authority and the identity of the organization's staffers.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by 14 Democratic state attorneys general challenging Musk's legal and constitutional authority, as President Donald Trump made up DOGE upon winning the presidency and tapped Musk to lead it without approval from the Senate.

Since its inception, Musk has overseen the firing of countless government employees and the closure of government agencies, all of which he claims contribute to rampant "waste, fraud, and abuse" at the federal level.

He has gone to great lengths to keep aspects of the operations under wraps while insisting they are providing complete transparency to the public.

DOGE also took a major hit earlier this week after US District Judge Christopher Cooper argued the cuts were "made with no congressional input," were done in "secrecy," and "appear to be unprecedented."