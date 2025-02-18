White House clarifies Elon Musk's role as judge set to hand down critical DOGE ruling

Washington DC - The White House has clarified Elon Musk 's formal role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a judge is set to hand down a critical ruling.

Elon Musk has no formal decision-making power in DOGE, the White House has stated. © AFP/Jim Watson

Musk is not an official employee of DOGE and has "no formal authority to make government decisions," a White House court filing states.

The world's richest man is widely seen as the de-facto head of DOGE, created by President Donald Trump, which has undertaken radical cuts to the US civil service and seen thousands of workers lose their jobs.

According to a filing issued on Monday by Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration, Musk "is an employee of the White House... as a non-career Special Government Employee" and a "Senior Advisor to the President."

"Like other senior White House advisors, Mr. Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself. Mr. Musk can only advise the President and communicate the President's directives," Fisher said.

"Mr. Musk is an employee of the White House Office. He is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization. Mr. Musk is not the Temporary Administrator."