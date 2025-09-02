Musk endorses posts touting "remigration" and threatening "revenge" against immigrants

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk went on yet another anti-immigrant posting spree on Monday, backing xenophobic protests in Japan and endorsing a message threatening mass violence.

Elon Musk approvingly commented on posts featuring a Japanese anti-immigration protest and threats to enact "revenge" on immigrants who don't return to their own countries. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Musk commented on a video of a small rally in Japan posted on X by an account called The British Patriot.

The account, which describes itself as a "Proud white British man with indigenous roots," said the clip showed Japanese protesters "demanding the deportation of all illegal immigrants"

"From Australia to Europe to Japan, citizens are uniting for remigration," it claimed.

Musk replied: "Good."

The video appears to have been shot in the port city of Osaka on August 30 and shows people holding Japanese flags and banners opposing mass immigration, including one that says: "Don't make Japan Africa."

In July, the anti-immigration Sanseito party did well in upper house elections, growing its seat tally to 15 from two. In the lower chamber it has three MPs.

Its agenda echoes other populist movements around the world, railing against "elitism" and "globalism," and saying it will "bring power back to the people."

Musk continued his activity throughout the evening, sharing and commenting on posts made by his favorite far-right and fascist-inspired accounts, including the German AFD and convicted English agitator Tommy Robinson.

Under a post warning immigrants to "go back to their countries while they can" or face "revenge," the South African billionaire wrote only: "RAGE"

Musk has become increasingly radicalized over the past years, frequently sharing violently racist comments on X while spreading far-right talking points both online and – for a while – in government, as a special advisor to President Donald Trump, before their very messy break-up.