Musk makes latest radical proposal in escalating DOGE attack on regulations

Washington, DC - Elon Musk has suggested that the so-called Department of Government Efficiency DOGE should undertake a "wholesale removal of regulations" in its quest to dismantle the administrative state.

Elon Musk is looking to slash all government regulations as part of his attempt to radically remake entire swathes of the US adminsitrative state. © REUTERS

In a meeting aired live on X's Spaces platform, the far-right billionaire was joined by former DOGE co-head Vivek Ramaswamy and Senators Mike Lee and Joni Ernst.

"Regulations, basically, should be default gone," Musk said on the call.

As the CEO of Tesla and multiple other major tech companies, Musk's business interests are subject to many of the regulations he wants to slash, from health and safety to labor standards.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office on January 20, the unelected tech mogul – who's formal role in the administration is unclear – has begun the process of dismantling entire institutions and government agencies.

Just this week, he called USAID a "criminal organization" and announced it would be shut down, which led to staff members being placed on administrative leave.

Musk and the DOGE are reportedly also looking to implement artificial intelligence systems into government computers to identify where cuts can be made and which staff members can be laid off.

"If it’s not possible now, it'll never be possible – this is our shot,” Musk said in the call.