Trump ignored warnings about installing Elon Musk's Starlink at White House – is post-divorce data leak imminent?

Washington DC - A recent report claimed President Donald Trump 's administration ignored warnings from officials against allowing Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to install Starlink at the White House.

President Donald Trump (r.) reportedly allowed Elon Musk's (l.) DOGE team to install Starlink Wi-Fi at the White House despite warnings from communications experts. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Allison ROBBERT / AFP

According to a report from The Washington Post, the White House's communications team had warned the administration that a Starlink Wi-Fi terminal would present a number of security risks.

An anonymous source explained that White House IT systems had "very strong controls on network access," while Starlink "doesn't require anything," allowing the transmission of data "without any kind of record or tracking."

The insider went on to suggest that it could be used for nefarious reasons.

"With a Starlink connection, that means White House devices could leave the network and go out through gateways," the source said.

"It's going to help you bypass security."

The administration ignored the warnings and reportedly gave communications officials no notice when DOGE members installed the terminal on top of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building back in February.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said the installation was intended to "improve internet access on the campus," and the administration "did not consider this matter a security incident or security breach."

