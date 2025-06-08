Trump ignored warnings about installing Elon Musk's Starlink at White House – is post-divorce data leak imminent?
Washington DC - A recent report claimed President Donald Trump's administration ignored warnings from officials against allowing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to install Starlink at the White House.
According to a report from The Washington Post, the White House's communications team had warned the administration that a Starlink Wi-Fi terminal would present a number of security risks.
An anonymous source explained that White House IT systems had "very strong controls on network access," while Starlink "doesn't require anything," allowing the transmission of data "without any kind of record or tracking."
The insider went on to suggest that it could be used for nefarious reasons.
"With a Starlink connection, that means White House devices could leave the network and go out through gateways," the source said.
"It's going to help you bypass security."
The administration ignored the warnings and reportedly gave communications officials no notice when DOGE members installed the terminal on top of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building back in February.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said the installation was intended to "improve internet access on the campus," and the administration "did not consider this matter a security incident or security breach."
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's messy breakup recap
The report comes after the two wealthy men recently had a public feud, during which Trump publicly called for cutting the many contracts the US government has with Musk's businesses – including Starlink.
Musk responded, suggesting his SpaceX company should decommission the use and production of their Dragon spacecrafts. The Dragon ships are currently being used by NASA to make trips to the International Space Station, typically to transport cargo and other useful materials.
While Musk has appeared to back off, having recently deleted his social media post criticizing the president, Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of fixing things with his old friend.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Allison ROBBERT / AFP