Stephen Miller's wife breaks her silence on rumors that she was fired by Elon Musk

Austin, Texas - Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, recently addressed rumors that she had severed ties with Elon Musk after the billionaire unfollowed her on social media.

In a recent interview, Katie Miller (r.) revealed whether she is still employed by Elon Musk (l.) after he abruptly unfollowed her on social media. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Reuters, Miller insisted that she is still employed by Musk, stating, "My paycheck still comes from him."

Back in May, it was reported that Miller, who worked in President Donald Trump's first term, had left her White House post as top spokesperson and advisor for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to work as an assistant for the billionaire full-time after he, too, left his government role.

Days later, Musk and Trump got into a messy public feud, heavily criticizing each other on social media.

Earlier this month, Musk abruptly unfollowed a number of prominent MAGA Republicans on his X platform, including Miller, which sparked rumors that she may have been fired.

Miller added more fuel to the rumor fire by changing her banner image on X and sharing personal content on her account instead of posts promoting Musk and his businesses as she usually did.

In her talk with Reuters, she refused to answer questions about why she changed her profile, and why Musk unfollowed her.