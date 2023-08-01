X no longer marks the spot: Musk forced to take down blinding sign from Twitter HQ

San Francisco, California - The bright, flashing X ordered up by Elon Musk atop Twitter's San Francisco headquarters over weekend is gone, much to the relief of nearby residents who were irritated with the light beaming into their homes.

The bright X sign mounted atop Twitter's HQ has been removed after local residents complained about the flashing lights. © REUTERS

Officials said the sign – a monument to the abrupt rebranding of Twitter – came down Monday morning, following resident complaints and a notice of violation from the city that it had been installed without the proper permit.



A city inspector went to the building Friday to inform the company and inspect the sign on the roof but was denied access by a representative who claimed the structure was a "temporary lighted sign for an event," according to a record of the complaint from the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection.

The inspector informed the representative that the sign had to be removed. Inspectors returned the next day but were again denied access, records show.

Over the weekend, the Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints about the structure, including concerns about its safety and bright light, said Patrick Hannan, the department's communications director.

In response to a post on the social media site alleging that San Francisco authorities were trying to force Musk to take down the sign, the billionaire replied with a laughing/crying emoji.

