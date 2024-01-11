Elton John auction in New York sees Banksy among epic items up for grabs

New York, New York - Music icon Elton John has put a variety of personal items up for auction at Christie's in New York , including monogrammed silver leather platform boots, a grand piano, and a triptych art piece by street artist Banksy.

Elton John's personal items from his recently sold home in Atlanta will be up for grabs at Christie's New York in the Goodbye Peachtree Road auction collection. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Rocket Man has a new project ready for liftoff!

Most of the items from the upcoming auction will come from John's former home in Atlanta, a condo on Peachtree Road that was recently sold, the auction house said Thursday.

Beginning on February 21, Christie's is organizing a series of eight sales, both in person and online, for the Goodbye Peachtree Road collection of the 76-year-old's belongings. They include a vast array of Versace shirts and home decor to a Julian Schnabel portrait of John.

John, who wrapped up his farewell tour last year, is also offering an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, and photographs from the likes of Richard Avedon and Helmut Newton.

A public exhibition of the items and a new Elton John pop-up gift shop will be open from February 9 to 21 at Christie's New York. Some trinkets in the shop will be "available for physical sale in the USA for the first time ever" and are "inspired by Elton’s life and music," with offers to "win exclusive prizes."