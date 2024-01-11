Elton John auction in New York sees Banksy among epic items up for grabs
New York, New York - Music icon Elton John has put a variety of personal items up for auction at Christie's in New York, including monogrammed silver leather platform boots, a grand piano, and a triptych art piece by street artist Banksy.
Rocket Man has a new project ready for liftoff!
Most of the items from the upcoming auction will come from John's former home in Atlanta, a condo on Peachtree Road that was recently sold, the auction house said Thursday.
Beginning on February 21, Christie's is organizing a series of eight sales, both in person and online, for the Goodbye Peachtree Road collection of the 76-year-old's belongings. They include a vast array of Versace shirts and home decor to a Julian Schnabel portrait of John.
John, who wrapped up his farewell tour last year, is also offering an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, and photographs from the likes of Richard Avedon and Helmut Newton.
A public exhibition of the items and a new Elton John pop-up gift shop will be open from February 9 to 21 at Christie's New York. Some trinkets in the shop will be "available for physical sale in the USA for the first time ever" and are "inspired by Elton’s life and music," with offers to "win exclusive prizes."
What is in the Elton John Goodbye Peachtree Road collection being auctioned at Christie's?
John bought his Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie's said, as the singer found "solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities" there.
"This extraordinary collection not only showcases a diverse array of remarkable objects that encapsulate Elton's unique life, work, and art but also provides our clients with a glimpse into the profound impact that the city of Atlanta had on him," said Tash Perrin, deputy chairman of Christie's Americas.
John built his collection to be auctioned with his husband, David Furnish. It also features works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Damien Hirst.
The Banksy work, Flower Thrower Triptych, is the most expensive piece being offered during the sales, with an estimated price of $1 to 1.5 million.
The personal collections of pop culture icons have become a regular feature at the world's top auction houses.
Last September, thousands of items that belonged to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury sold for $50.4 million at fellow auction house Sotheby's.
Cover photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP