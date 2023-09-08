Freddie Mercury auction smashes records as the legacy of Queen rocks on
London, UK - An auction of the late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's personal items has set world records in leaps and bounds, going for double their estimated price and smashing attendance records. Thousands of fans lined the streets to get a glimpse, and belted out "we will rock you" to celebrate.
Freddie is rocking the world even from beyond the grave.
Nearly 1,500 of the star’s possessions have been sold in the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own auction and exhibition run by Sotheby’s, which wrapped up in London this week on what would have been Freddie's 77th birthday.
His Yamaha Baby Grand Piano, used to write songs such as Bohemian Rhapsody, sold for $2.1 million. The price is a record for the most expensive composer’s piano ever sold. He bought the instrument in 1975 after searching for his "perfect piano" and later used it to develop other mega hits such as Don’t Stop Me Now and Somebody To Love.
Speaking of the famous tunes, Freddie's handwritten working lyrics of the songs went for whopping prices: Bohemian Rhapsody for $1.7 million, We Are The Champions and Don’t Stop Me Now for about $400,000, and Killer Queen and Somebody To Love both in the $300,000 range.
His silver snake bangle, worn in the Bohemian Rhapsody music video, sold for almost 100 times its estimate at $881,717, a record for a piece of jewelry belonging to a rockstar, Sotheby's said. A number of other costume pieces were sold at around $200,000.
A record 2,000 people registered to bid in the auction both live and online, nearly 60% of whom were new to Sotheby’s auctions, who hailed from a record 61 countries and placed over 19,000 bids.
"It has been a once-in-a-lifetime privilege for all of us at Sotheby’s to celebrate the legend that is Freddie Mercury," said Sotheby’s Europe chairman Oliver Barker.
But not only did the prices break expectations, attendance to view the items in-person did too.
Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own proves the legacy of Queen lives on
Nearly 32 years after Freddie Mercury's death from AIDS, the collection of the personal items he kept at his Garden Lodge home in west London were revealed to the public for the first time. They were left to his closest friend Mary Austin, who has only now chosen to part ways with them. She said she was overwhelmed by the response to Sotheby's showcase as the items toured for fan viewings around the world.
TAG24 got an inside peek at the exclusive gems at the grand opening of the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own exhibition in New York. Afterward, it traveled to LA and Hong Kong with select items before landing on full display in London, where it kicked up Freddie-mania.
The London showing attracted over 140,000 visitors during its month-long run that began in August. It saw approximately 4,195 people per day, "more daily visitors than any exhibition dedicated to an iconic figure ever staged in the city," Sotheby's said.
But not only does the singer's physical legacy live on, his music does even more so.
We Will Rock You was belted out in unison by eager visitors waiting in a line wrapped around the block to enter the exhibition in London. And black-tie clad live auction attendees broke out into the same famous chant together before starting their bidding at Sotheby's on Tuesday.
"I know for certain that I will never forget bringing the hammer down tonight," Barker said after the landmark auction. "Nor will I forget the electric atmosphere that both imbued the auction room and that has taken over our galleries for the past month."
The power and legacy of Freddie certainly rocks on.
The items' auction is being held over six days, with the last day of in-person bidding on Friday and the final online auction ending on September 13. Part of the money raised will go to charities like the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Cover photo: Collage: © Queen Music Ltd / Sony Music Publishing UK Ltd, Sotheby's, & Richard Young