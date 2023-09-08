Freddie Mercury auction smashes records as the legacy of Queen rocks on

London, UK - An auction of the late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's personal items has set world records in leaps and bounds, going for double their estimated price and smashing attendance records. Thousands of fans lined the streets to get a glimpse, and belted out "we will rock you" to celebrate.

The top two items sold in Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own by Sotheby's auction house were the singer's baby grand piano (top l.) and handwritten Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics (bottom l.), both fetching over $1 million. © Collage: © Queen Music Ltd / Sony Music Publishing UK Ltd, Sotheby's, & Richard Young

Freddie is rocking the world even from beyond the grave.

Nearly 1,500 of the star’s possessions have been sold in the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own auction and exhibition run by Sotheby’s, which wrapped up in London this week on what would have been Freddie's 77th birthday.

His Yamaha Baby Grand Piano, used to write songs such as Bohemian Rhapsody, sold for $2.1 million. The price is a record for the most expensive composer’s piano ever sold. He bought the instrument in 1975 after searching for his "perfect piano" and later used it to develop other mega hits such as Don’t Stop Me Now and Somebody To Love.

Speaking of the famous tunes, Freddie's handwritten working lyrics of the songs went for whopping prices: Bohemian Rhapsody for $1.7 million, We Are The Champions and Don’t Stop Me Now for about $400,000, and Killer Queen and Somebody To Love both in the $300,000 range.

His silver snake bangle, worn in the Bohemian Rhapsody music video, sold for almost 100 times its estimate at $881,717, a record for a piece of jewelry belonging to a rockstar, Sotheby's said. A number of other costume pieces were sold at around $200,000.

A record 2,000 people registered to bid in the auction both live and online, nearly 60% of whom were new to Sotheby’s auctions, who hailed from a record 61 countries and placed over 19,000 bids.

"It has been a once-in-a-lifetime privilege for all of us at Sotheby’s to celebrate the legend that is Freddie Mercury," said Sotheby’s Europe chairman Oliver Barker.



But not only did the prices break expectations, attendance to view the items in-person did too.