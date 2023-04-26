Freddie Mercury's never-before-seen treasures get big reveal and epic auction

London, UK - The world lost one of rock music's greatest voices with the passing of Freddie Mercury. Now, almost 32 years after the Queen singer's death, 1,500 of his "splendid things" are set to be revealed for the first time.

Freddie Mercury's never-before-seen personal items will be newly shown and sold at auction. A wax figure (inset) shows a replica of one of the singer's most famous costumes and the last he performed in live, which is among the pieces. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO/PA Images

Since Freddie Mercury died of AIDS in 1991, his house has remained largely untouched in the Kensington district of London. It serves as a memorial for his fans, and a place where the late legend can be remembered.

But now, many of the star's personal items will be displayed to the public and auctioned off to a lucky few.

His eclectic possessions will be shown as a collection called Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own which will travel to London, New York, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong ahead of being sold at auction by Sotheby's.

They include rare gems like handwritten lyrics to Queen's stadium anthem We are the Champions and Mercury's lavish stage costumes.

The singer left his Garden Lodge estate and its contents to his closest friend Mary Austin, who has only now chosen to part ways with the items.

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved," she said. "But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life."

"Freddie was an incredible and intelligent collector who showed us that there is beauty and fun and conversation to be found in everything," she added.