Emma Roberts reveals engagement: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone"

Los Angeles, California - Actor Emma Roberts has kept her love life out of the public eye as much as possible, but now she's sharing her happy news with the whole world!

Emma Roberts (r.) confirmed her engagement to Cody John via Instagram on Tuesday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@emmaroberts

The 33-year-old niece of acting icon Julia Roberts announced her engagement on Tuesday with a sweet picture on her Instagram account.

In the photo, Emma is seen beaming as she embraces her new fiancé, Cody John.

Front and center is the American Horror Story star's sparkling new ring!

"putting this here before my mom tells everyone," she captioned the post.

Emma's fans and famous friends were quick to shower the announcement with love and well-wishes.

"Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!" Glee star Lea Michele commented.

"Congrats!!!!!!!" Lindsay Lohan wrote along with two red heart emojis.

The big announcement has since earned well over a million likes.

Emma and Cody first went public with their relationship two years ago – also via Instagram.

