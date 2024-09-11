Famed R&B singer Frankie Beverly has passed away: "He lived his life with pure soul"
Los Angeles, California - Legendary R&B singer Frankie Beverly has tragically died at the age of 77.
On Wednesday, the family of the music icon announced that Beverly died on September 10 in a statement shared via Instagram.
The post read, "Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way."
The Philadelphia native – born Howard Stanley Beverly – was the founder of the group Maze, which released their first album, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, in 1977.
After that, the band released a string of hit records, including Before I Let You Go, which is the band's best-known track and was remixed by Beyoncé on her Homecoming live album.
The statement continued, "He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."
