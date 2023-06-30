Fan throws mom's ashes at Pink during concert: "I don't know how I feel about this"

London, UK - Even a long-time pop star like Pink has probably never seen this before! At her recent London concert, a fan threw a bag with grayish powder on stage that was later revealed to be her mother's ashes.

A concertgoer in London threw her mother's ashes on stage during a Pink concert last Sunday. © Anna KURTH / AFP

During her Sunday concert at the British Summer Time Festival in London, there was a strange incident that at first seemed absolutely inappropriate, if not downright disgusting.

As the singer was performing her hit song Just Like a Pill, the bag in question suddenly landed on the stage.

In a video circulating social media since Monday, the 43-year-old singer is seen picking up the powder and quietly asking a fan in bewilderment, "This is your mom? I don't know how I feel about this."

She then puts the bag aside and simply continues singing.

Twitter user Andrew, who posted the clip, commented, "Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?!"

If some of the comments on the video are to be believed, there may a reason that is at least somewhat comprehensible as to why the fan threw the ashes.

