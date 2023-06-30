Fan throws mom's ashes at Pink during concert: "I don't know how I feel about this"
London, UK - Even a long-time pop star like Pink has probably never seen this before! At her recent London concert, a fan threw a bag with grayish powder on stage that was later revealed to be her mother's ashes.
During her Sunday concert at the British Summer Time Festival in London, there was a strange incident that at first seemed absolutely inappropriate, if not downright disgusting.
As the singer was performing her hit song Just Like a Pill, the bag in question suddenly landed on the stage.
In a video circulating social media since Monday, the 43-year-old singer is seen picking up the powder and quietly asking a fan in bewilderment, "This is your mom? I don't know how I feel about this."
She then puts the bag aside and simply continues singing.
Twitter user Andrew, who posted the clip, commented, "Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?!"
If some of the comments on the video are to be believed, there may a reason that is at least somewhat comprehensible as to why the fan threw the ashes.
Pink fan wanted to honor her late mother by throwing her ashes on stage
"My friends were stood near this lady," Twitter user @missamyleigh explained. "The back story is.. her mum couldn't get out much as she was so ill when alive so this lady takes her ashes places."
"So she gets out now it's not everyone's cup of tea but if it gives this woman comfort then that's up to her. Not for me tho," the user continued.
If this is indeed true, at least the fan had a somewhat logical motive. But of course, this doesn't mean you should drop her ashes with strangers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/AsAndrewSpeaks