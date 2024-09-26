Fatman Scoop's cause of death after shocking stage collapse revealed

Farmington, Connecticut - Fatman Scoop died of heart disease after he collapsed on stage, authorities confirmed, a month after the rapper's sudden passing.

Fatman Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, died of heart disease after collapsing on stage, Connecticut's top medical examiner revealed. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fatman Scoop died aged 56 in hospital after collapsing on stage at a gig in Connecticut on August 30.



The star, real name Isaac Freeman III, suffered hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and his death was ruled "natural", a spokesperson for the office of the chief medical examiner in Connecticut told the PA news agency.

During his glittering career, Fatman Scoop released hits such as Be Faithful and was featured on tracks by Timbaland, Missy Elliott, David Guetta, The Situation and Skrillex.

His family remembered the star as "the undisputed voice of the club" following his unexpected and shocking death last month.

"Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend," a statement issued at the time said.

"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage."

"His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten."