FKA Twigs drops out of Coachella festival due to "visa issues"

London, UK - Singer FKA Twigs has said she is "devastated" to drop out of the Coachella festival and reschedule more Eusexua tour dates due to ongoing visa issues.

FKA Twigs said she will not perform at Coachella this month over issues with her visa paperwork. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Last month, the 37-year-old artist postponed US dates after she said an error meant visa "paperwork" was not submitted in time.

She wrote on Saturday morning that she will not perform at both weekends of Coachella in Indio, California, later this month and Axe Ceremonia in Mexico City on Sunday.

The singer said: "I'm devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America, including Ceremonia and Coachella."

"It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows," she said.

She added: "I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible."

"For headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them – in the meantime here are some of my favourite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create," she said.