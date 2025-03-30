Coachella 2025: Your ultimate guide to the hottest festival vibes, lineup, and fashion trends

Ready to slay Coachella 2025? This all-in-one guide drops the hottest lineup, insider vibes, and trendy outfits to make you the desert's iconic festival star.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Indio, California - Ready to slay Coachella 2025? This all-in-one guide drops the hottest lineup, insider vibes, and trendy outfits to make you the desert's iconic festival star.

Stay in the loop on Coachella 2025 with TAG24 NEWS' ultimate roundup of all the must-know details! © IMAGO / Imagn Images Coachella 2025 is set to take over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 11-13 and April 18-20, and it's shaping up to be one for the books. This year's festival promises to deliver jaw-dropping performances from some of the trendiest artists, including Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, and even Benson Boone! With unique installations and a fashion scene ready to dominate everyone's Instagram feeds, excited fans are already prepping for the big event. Elon Musk Elon Musk's million-dollar voter prizes in US election face legal challenge So whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned Coachella attendee, we've got the tea on just about everything you need. Let's dive right on in!

Who's performing at Coachella 2025?

Food and drink options at Coachella 2025

Coachella 2025's food and drink scene is bringing it all, including world-class chefs and exquisite cocktail options that'll have attendees drooling. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images Coachella's food and drink scene is next-level, and tons of vendors are bringing everything from quick bites to fancy feasts across the festival grounds. Here's what's on the menu! Indio Central Market: A shaded oasis with more than a dozen different food options. Outstanding in the Field: A VIP Rose Garden gem featuring world-class chefs dishing four-course meals and cocktails. Weekend One: Friday - Silvia Barban, Saturday - Diego Argoti, Sunday - Tara Monsod. Weekend Two: Friday - Eric Greenspan, Saturday - Byron Lararoff-Puck, Sunday - Danielle & Alessandro Zecca. More details are available here. Drinks: Top mixologists from across the country sling new and classic cocktails, alongside coffee, tea, juices, and a fantastic selection of non-alcoholic craft cocktails and beverages. One quick tip! Make sure to use the Coachella app for Postmates Pickup to skip the lines. And don't forget to stay hydrated! Stay tuned for the full vendor lineup here.

What activities will there be at Coachella 2025?

Coachella 2025 has tons of fun activities on the festival grounds, including camping, running, games, and more! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images Beyond the music – which is, of course, one of the most iconic parts of Coachella – the festival is a full-on sensory explosion. Check out some things to do inside the festival grounds: Accessible+: A chance for BIPOC individuals with disabilities to dive into the festival experience and connect with a vibrant, inclusive community. Activities Tent: Your hub for games, music, dance competitions, and ways to meet new people - think karaoke battles, pop-up DJ sets, and icebreakers that'll have you making friends in no time. Camping: Roll up in your car and build your own "Coachella villa" onsite, complete with fairy lights, trippy tapestries, and late-night hangouts under the stars. Coachella x Electrolit Campground 5k (Saturdays Only): A feel-good run that's all about unity and positivity – kick off your day with a burst of energy and relaxing memories. Do LaB: A mind-blowing stage for curated experiences known for its immersive, mind-bending visuals, thumping bass, and a vibe that’s equal parts art installation and dance party. Ferris Wheel: The ever-iconic Coachella staple – hope on for an Insta-worthy view of the festival grounds in all its glory. Global Inheritance Speakers Series: A speaking event to discuss environmental and social challenges with globally-recognized artists, scientists, and activists. Heineken House: A high-energy music spot with a killer lineup, including Qveen Herby and Pusha T. Plus a chill beer garden to sip and slay. Cheers to that! Red Bull Mirage: A multi-level vibe zone offering fun pop-ups and an exclusive taste of the new Red Bull Summer Edition before it drops IRL. Queer+: A loud-and-proud space for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community to connect and celebrate in full color. Silent Disco: Grab some headphones and dance like nobody's watching (or hearing)! Which activity are you looking forward to doing?

What should I wear at Coachella 2025?

Faux animal prints and trendy accessories are a must-wear at Coachella 2025. © Collage: Valerie Macon & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP This year, the festival vibes are all about enhancing your natural beauty. Thrift stores are the move for killer deals, and this year's fashion – much like last year – is serving bold, comfy, and totally iconic looks. Think bohemian desert princess or a toned-down "office siren" aka "corpcore" look. Here's what's trending to help you stand out in the desert crowd. Bottoms: Faux animal prints are everywhere, including micro mini shorts, flowy skirts, or pants. Also, anything flowy is an absolute yes! Tops: Keep it cute and breathable – tube tops, button-down collared tanks, metallic or mesh numbers, and knit patterns are taking over the fashion world. Shoes: Boots, knee-high or ankle, are such a moment at Coachella. Suede sneakers are also popping off but expect some desert dust. Most importantly, make sure whichever style of shoe you choose is comfy! Accessories: Boho belts, vintage shoulder bags, chunky bracelets, rings, and long layered necklaces are a surefire way to turn your style game up. Sunglasses are a must in the California sun, so be sure to bring a cute pair, and maybe a baseball cap or cowboy hat for added protection and extra flair. Pro tip: Umbrellas aren't allowed in the festivals but small parisols? Totally allowed. They double as a cute prop to level up your 'fit while keeping the sun off you while you're trying to chill out.