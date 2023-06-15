Glenda Jackson: Two-time Oscar winner and politician passes away

London, UK - Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson has "died peacefully" after a brief illness at the age of 87, her agent has confirmed.

The screen star and former politician won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class – although she did not attend the ceremony on either occasion.



Her agent Lionel Larner said: "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side."

"She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine."

Jackson gave up acting for politics more than a quarter of a century ago and served as a Labour MP for 23 years, before returning to the profession in 2015.

She won a Bafta Award in 2019 for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing, which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia.

Her final movie, The Great Escaper, tells a story – inspired by true events – of a World War II veteran who escaped his care home in Hove, East Sussex, to attend a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.



Jackson said she only started acting after she failed her school certificate, leaving her with no option but to start working at the age of 16.