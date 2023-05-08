Grace Bumbry, pioneering Black-American opera star, has died

Vienna, Austria - The American opera singer Grace Bumbry has died at age 86 in a hospital in her chosen hometown of Vienna, Austria, her adopted son David Brewer told dpa on Monday.

Trailblazing opera star Grace Bumbry has passed away at the age of 86. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

The mezzo-soprano and soprano was the first Black woman to sing at the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, in 1961, and became a trailblazer for other Black women in opera.



Bumbry was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 4, 1937, into a musical family.

After winning a singing contest run by a local radio station, she later trained as a singer, earning scholarships along the way.

In 1959, Bumbry gave her first concert in London, and a year later, she celebrated her opera debut in Paris.