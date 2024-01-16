Green Day doubles down after MAGA world criticism: "Clutching their pearls"
Los Angeles, California - Punk rock band Green Day is still facing criticism for recently dissing Donald Trump and his MAGA base, but they have continued to stand by the move.
TMZ caught up with the band on Monday and asked them all about the backlash they have been facing after their New Year's Eve performance two weeks ago, where they changed a line in their song American Idiot, instead singing "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."
The moment caused an uproar from the right, garnering a ton of criticism leveled at the band, including a slam from a Fox News host who called them "the opposite of punk rock."
Singer Billy Joe Armstrong said that "everybody was clutching their pearls" after the stunt, and when asked if he believed Americans are dumber now than when the band wrote their album American Idiot during the presidency of George W. Bush, he responded, "Yeah, probably."
Armstrong was also asked before departing if he had a message to MAGA fans still offended by the move, to which he simply blew a kiss aimed at the reporter's camera.
Green Day weighs in on American polarization
Drummer Tré Cool seemed to agree with Armstrong that Americans are growing dumber, which he described as "de-evolution."
Bassist Mike Dirnt had a bit more of an optimistic take, describing Americans as "more polarized, but definitely more dumber and smarter."
"But there's hope," Dirnt added. "Just keep talking to each other."
