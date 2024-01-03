Punk rock debate ignites after Green Day slams Donald Trump and MAGA

New York, New York - Punk rock band Green Day are facing a ton of heat from the right after they dissed former President Donald Trump and his MAGA base.

Since their New Year's Eve performance, where they slammed Donald Trump and "the MAGA agenda," punk band Green Day has been facing heavy criticism from right-wingers. © Collage: Jason Koerner, Slaven Vlasic, Drew Angerer, & Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the band played their hit song American Idiot during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which was broadcasted on ABC to millions of viewers.

In the second verse, singer Billy Joe Armstrong swapped out a line, instead singing, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

Well, MAGA loyalists and far-right sympathizers have been losing their collective minds in reaction to the shameless display of resistance against authority – by a punk rock band (imagine that).

Clips of the incident have gone viral on social media, with critics calling the band out for pandering to "wokeness," and pushing a leftist agenda.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had a field day on a recent episode of The Five, slamming the band as "the opposite of punk rock" because they are "mimicking exactly what you would hear out of the mouths of Joe Biden, the legacy media, and most importantly, the establishment."

Gutfeld went on to list public figures he considered "punkers", such as comedian Joe Rogan and billionaire Elon Musk, because they "think outside of politics" and "threaten the establishment" instead of "appease it."

"[Green Day] pretend to be giving it to the man, when they're really giving him a reach around," he added.

Speaking of the richest man in the world, Musk, who faced heavy criticism last year for platforming far-right provocateurs and sharing conspiracy theories, took to his social media platform X to weigh in on the band's stunt.

"Green Day goes from raging against the machine to miquetoastedly raging for it," Musk wrote.