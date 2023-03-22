Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial opens with messy testimonies

Park City, Utah - Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court on Tuesday after being accused of causing a ski accident and then leaving the scene without providing assistance.

The Iron Man star arrived in a muted beige turtleneck sweater and aviator glasses for her trial, which began on Tuesday in Park City.

A retired optometrist named Terry Sanderson (76) has accused Paltrow of colliding with him and causing him serious injuries while they were both skiing in February 2016, NBC reported.

Paltrow’s attorney, Steve Owens, and Sanderson’s lawyer, Lawrence Buhler, each presented opening arguments to the jury.

Buhler alleged that Paltrow was looking at her children instead of looking in front of her while she was skiing downhill.

Craig Ramon, the only eyewitness and an acquaintance of Sanderson, told the court, "We were skiing down the run, and I heard this, this scream, and I looked over, and about one or two seconds ... I hear this scream, and I see this skier slam into the back of Terry."

Ramon identified the skier as Paltrow and said she hit Sanderson "hard" before bouncing off him and landing a few feet away.

Owens countered the allegations by restating Paltrow's claim that she was downhill from Sanderson when the accident took place. He also pointed out that Sanderson suffered from previous ailments which may have clouded his memory of the incident, including partial blindness and dementia.