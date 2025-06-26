Prosecutors say Diddy "counted on silence and shame" in scathing closing arguments

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs used "power, violence, and fear" as the head of a decades-old criminal enterprise, a prosecutor said Thursday in closing arguments in his high-profile trial.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"He counted on silence and shame to keep his crimes hidden," Christy Slavik told the jury as the government began wrapping up its case against the once-powerful music mogul.

The 55-year-old Combs was seated behind the prosecutor as she delivered her closing arguments, passing an occasional message to his lawyers.

Slavik methodically walked the jury through the charges against Combs, which include racketeering and sex trafficking.

"He used power, violence, and fear to get what he wanted," she said, and relied on a network of "loyal lieutenants" – none of whom testified at his trial – to cover up his crimes, which included forced labor, bribery, and witness tampering.

"He became more powerful and more dangerous because of the support of his inner circle and his businesses," she said. "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom."

Slavik told the jury the case was not about criminalizing unorthodox sex.

"It's not about free choices at all," she said.

The women involved were "drugged, covered in oil, sore, exhausted" as Combs made them have sex with escorts for hours, she said.

The famed producer coerced two women – the singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and later a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane – into years of drug-addled sex with paid escorts, prosecutors say.