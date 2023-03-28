Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser tearfully describes devastating ski crash injuries

Park City, Utah - Gwyneth Paltrow's ski slope collision turned a man into a "self-imposed recluse", a US court has heard, with the star 's accuser Terry Sanderson saying he was "living another life" following the incident that left him with severe injuries .

Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser, Terry Sanderson (r.), testified about the effects of the injuries allegedly caused by his ski slope collision with the star. © Collage: REUTERS

The retired optometrist is suing the Oscar-winning actor for at least $300,000 over the collision at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, alleging she fell on top of him, leaving him with several broken ribs and a severe concussion.

Paltrow has denied the allegations and is counter-suing him, claiming Sanderson collided with her.

Giving evidence on Monday, Sanderson took a moment to collect himself before describing the incident, saying remembering what happened "takes my breath away."



He said: "Everything was great and then I heard nothing I've heard before at a ski resort – it was a blood-curdling scream."

"It was like someone was out of control and was going to hit a tree and die. Someone is out of control and they're really seriously out of control."

He added: "I got hit in my back so hard... it felt like a serious, serious smack. I've never been hit that hard and I'm flying."

Sanderson said the next thing he remembered after the collision was a "very angry" male voice, which was later claimed to be Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen.

"Everything is still black, like I'm unconscious, but it's like my subconscious is going into protection mode... all I could recognize is that someone was very angry with me – it was a man," he said.

"I couldn't hear what he was saying but he was mad. I'm feeling a little afraid, I tried to move and I couldn't move a limb."