Gwyneth Paltrow trial features emotional testimony from daughter of ski crash victim

Park City, Utah - Gwyneth Paltrow skiing into a man from behind and falling on top of him is the "only scenario" that would explain his injuries, a Utah court heard, on a day when the plaintiff's daughter provided emotional testimony.

Gwyneth Paltrow skiing into a man from behind and falling on top of him is the "only scenario" that would explain his injuries, a Utah court heard © REUTERS

Terry Sanderson provided "a cushion" for the Oscar-winning star during the incident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, jurors were told.



The retired optometrist is suing Paltrow over the crash, in which he suffered several broken ribs and a severe concussion.

Paltrow has denied the claim and is counter-suing Sanderson, alleging it was him that caused the collision.

Both are expected to provide testimony at the trial on Friday.

On Thursday, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Richard Boehne, who said Sanderson's injuries could only have been caused by being struck from behind.

"He was hit by someone from the side and from behind, bear in mind that person landed on him. People who fall don't get rib fractures... it takes something else," he said.

"If you had a choice between Mr. Sanderson hitting Ms. Paltrow or Ms. Paltrow hitting Mr. Sanderson, you would have to pick Ms Paltrow hitting Mr Sanderson from behind and falling on top of him to account for the rib fractures."

"If you were to compare two scenarios... there's only one scenario that would account for enough force application to fracture those ribs, and that would be Ms Paltrow striking Mr Sanderson from behind and falling to the ground."

"In essence, he was like a cushion, if you will."

Dr. Boehne added that he had considered a "number of different scenarios" when coming to his conclusion.