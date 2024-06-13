Hailey Bieber opens up about pregnancy pain: "So who was gonna tell me?"

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber kept her pregnancy a secret for a long time, but ever since the wife of superstar Justin Bieber revealed she was going to be a mom, she's been treating fans to regular updates on her journey.

Hailey Bieber revealed a recent pregnancy struggle as the mom-to-be prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber

The 27-year-old model spoke out again via an Instagram story on Wednesday, where she revealed that she's struggling with some pregnancy problems as of late.

In a selfie in which Hailey frowns at the camera, she wrote, "So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain? "

Such a complaint is common among moms-to-be, and it seems the A-lister is no exception.

Hailey is said to be about seven months along, so it shouldn't be too long until baby Bieber enters the world.

The Rhode founder seemingly dropped a hint that the two may be expecting a girl with a photo dump bearing the caption, "little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly."

Her nod to the flowers even led some fans to suspect that the little one might be called Blossom!