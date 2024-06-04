Hailey Bieber drops major hint about baby's due date!

Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber just gave fans an updated timeline on her baby with husband Justin Bieber !

The Rhode Skin founder posted to her Instagram story on Monday about modeling for fashion brand Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 campaign by Anthony Vaccarello.

In the post, Hailey wrote that she'd "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."



Her baby bump was cleverly obscured by a cinched tan jumpsuit and an oversized belt.

Similar fabric drapes and high waists helped cover the pregnancy in other campaign shots.

Hailey and Justin kept their baby news on the DL until the first trimester was over, with the model rocking strategically planned outfits to disguise her growing pregnancy.

Since their happy news officially went public in early May, however, she's been showing off her baby bump with pride!