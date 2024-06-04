Hailey Bieber drops major hint about baby's due date!
Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber just gave fans an updated timeline on her baby with husband Justin Bieber!
The Rhode Skin founder posted to her Instagram story on Monday about modeling for fashion brand Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 campaign by Anthony Vaccarello.
In the post, Hailey wrote that she'd "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."
Her baby bump was cleverly obscured by a cinched tan jumpsuit and an oversized belt.
Similar fabric drapes and high waists helped cover the pregnancy in other campaign shots.
Hailey and Justin kept their baby news on the DL until the first trimester was over, with the model rocking strategically planned outfits to disguise her growing pregnancy.
Since their happy news officially went public in early May, however, she's been showing off her baby bump with pride!
When will Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome their baby?
Per PEOPLE, she's now about seven months along, so baby Bieber can be expected to arrive sometime in August or early September.
Justin and Hailey's relationship was believed to be on the rocks before the baby announcement, with Justin posting a cryptic crying pic to his Insta in April that sparked concern from fans.
The tears may have been ones of joy it seems, as he and his wife have had not only the pregnancy to celebrate but also a romantic vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber