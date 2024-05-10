What are Justin and Hailey Bieber naming their baby?

Los Angeles, California - Baby, baby, baby, Oh! What will Justin and Hailey Bieber name their first baby together?

Justin and Hailey Bieber (l.) are said to have a name picked out for their little one after confirming their pregnancy. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/haileybieber

On Friday, insiders dished to People that the soon-to-be parents are over the moon about Baby Bieber.

A source told the outlet that Hailey and Justin "will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved."

"This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby."

The young spouses have been hit with pregnancy rumors before, but the gossip amplified last week after a TikToker claimed that the Rhodes founder is indeed expecting.

The tipster added that the Biebers "have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

As for why the Peaches artist and the model chose to keep the news a secret until Thursday, when they dropped a an announcement on Instagram, the insider explained that Justin and Hailey are "protective" of their first child together and initially only told "family and close friends."