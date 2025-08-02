Sydney Sweeney revealed to be registered Republican after American Eagle defends jeans scandal

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - The fashion company American Eagle (AE) just responded to the storm of indignation after a jeans ad featuring actor Sydney Sweeney. Things quickly took a turn, however, as Sweeney was outed as a Republican in her home state of Florida.

Billboards of actor Sydney Sweeney are seen outside of an American Eagle store on Friday in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The advertising slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" has caused heated discussions online over the last few days, as the brand linked the blonde actor's looks to her "genes" via a play on words for its campaign.

However, linking beauty with genetic ancestry did not go down well with many, and there were numerous accusations of racism and comparisons with Nazi eugenics theory.

In an initial public response to the controversy, American Eagle defended its latest advertising campaign, which "is and always was about the jeans."

The short statement posted on Instagram on Friday said, "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

Commenters were receiving the response fairly well, until the internet exploded with renewed furor that Sydney Sweeney is reportedly registered as a Republican.

According to Buzzfeed, internet users discovered the Euphoria actor's alleged Republican status via publicly available voter registration data.