Bad Bunny vs. Harry Styles Coachella shade takes an interesting turn!
Indio, California - As social media continues to weigh in on the seeming drama between Harry Styles and Bad Bunny, the rapper's team has clarified what really went down behind-the-scenes at Coachella.
The plot thickens!
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, hit the stage for a headlining set at the California music festival on Friday.
Though his performance suffered from some technical difficulties, it was largely praised by fans.
However, many couldn't help but focus on a shady tweet displayed on the screen behind the 29-year-old.
"goodnight benito could as it was but harry could never do el apagon," the tweet read in an apparent dig at the Watermelon Sugar singer.
Many believed the diss was very much intentional, especially considering Bad Bunny's rumored boo, Kendall Jenner, previously dated Harry.
The tweet didn't go over well with fans, and a new plot twist has arisen as the Títí Me Preguntó artist's team claims that he didn't approve the message himself.
Bad Bunny reportedly didn't approve Harry Styles diss
After the Coachella performance, many Harry fans pulled out the receipts, sharing videos of Benito attending a Love on Tour show and even singing along to As It Was during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke.
It looks like the rapper might not be as hypocritical as fans thought following the performance, as the team behind the stage visuals, Sturdy.Co, took to social media on Monday to explain what happened.
"Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny's personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer," they said in a statement shared via an Instagram story. "The request from the artist during the visuals for El Apagón's performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday's performance."
Per Rolling Stone, a representative for Benito also confirmed that he never approved the tweet ahead of the set.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP