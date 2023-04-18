Bad Bunny vs. Harry Styles Coachella shade takes an interesting turn!

Indio, California - As social media continues to weigh in on the seeming drama between Harry Styles and Bad Bunny, the rapper 's team has clarified what really went down behind-the-scenes at Coachella.

Bad Bunny (l) seemed to shade Harry Styles (r) during his Coachella performance on Friday. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The plot thickens!

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, hit the stage for a headlining set at the California music festival on Friday.

Though his performance suffered from some technical difficulties, it was largely praised by fans.

However, many couldn't help but focus on a shady tweet displayed on the screen behind the 29-year-old.

"goodnight benito could as it was but harry could never do el apagon," the tweet read in an apparent dig at the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Many believed the diss was very much intentional, especially considering Bad Bunny's rumored boo, Kendall Jenner, previously dated Harry.

The tweet didn't go over well with fans, and a new plot twist has arisen as the Títí Me Preguntó artist's team claims that he didn't approve the message himself.