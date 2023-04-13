Harry Styles confirms the end of Love on Tour with final shows announcement

Reggio Emilia, Italy - After nearly three years on the road, Harry Styles has officially announced the end of Love on Tour .

Harry Styles will play his final Love on Tour show in Italy on July 22. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Welcome to the final show...

The 29-year-old singer first kicked off his second solo tour in 2021 after being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lengthy tour even spread across two of Styles' albums, as it initially began in support of Fine Line before adding Harry's House to the setlist after its 2022 release.

The Watermelon Sugar artist has now added tickets for several additional "final shows" of the tour, which will be held in stadiums across the UK.

The newly-confirmed shows will be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22 and 23, Murrayfield Stadium on May 26 and 27, Wembley Stadium from June 13 to 17, and Principality Stadium on June 20 and 21.

The new tickets were released on Thursday at 10 AM local venue time.

The actual final show of the tour, however, is still the July 22 show, which will be held at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy.