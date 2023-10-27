Taylor Swift takes apparent dig at Harry Styles in 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks

New York, New York - 1989 (Taylor's Version) is officially here, and Taylor Swift appeared to revisit her romance and subsequent split from Harry Styles in the songs originally cut from the 2014 album.

Taylor Swift seemingly revisited her short-lived romance with Harry Styles in the vault tracks of 1989 (Taylor's Version), which dropped on Friday. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & Robyn BECK / AFP

The 33-year-old's fourth re-recording dropped on Friday, giving fans new versions of the original tracklist as well as five previously scrapped "from the vault" tracks.

Among these new songs are quite a few apparent references to her short-lived relationship with the 29-year-old singer between 2012 and 2023.

The most buzzed-about track in regards to Harry is Is It Over Now?, which contains several clear nods to memorable details of the romance.

The first clear hint in the breakup song is an apparent nod to Taylor's snowmobile accident in 2012, which allegedly occurred while out with Harry.

The accident was famously referenced in Out of the Woods (also assumed to be about the former One Direction star) as she sings, "Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? / Twenty stitches in a hospital room." This is echoed in Is It Over Now? with the lines, "When you lost control / Red blood, white snow."

Adding further fuel to the Harry fire are the following lyrics, which say, "Blue dress on a boat / Your new girl is my clone," clearly referring to the infamous photo of Taylor in a blue dress sitting on the back of a boat by herself.

The 2013 photo sparked split rumors as the Karma artist had gone on the trip with Harry before evidently heading off alone. The breakup was then confirmed to PEOPLE by an inside source just days later.