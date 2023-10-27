Taylor Swift takes apparent dig at Harry Styles in 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks
New York, New York - 1989 (Taylor's Version) is officially here, and Taylor Swift appeared to revisit her romance and subsequent split from Harry Styles in the songs originally cut from the 2014 album.
The 33-year-old's fourth re-recording dropped on Friday, giving fans new versions of the original tracklist as well as five previously scrapped "from the vault" tracks.
Among these new songs are quite a few apparent references to her short-lived relationship with the 29-year-old singer between 2012 and 2023.
The most buzzed-about track in regards to Harry is Is It Over Now?, which contains several clear nods to memorable details of the romance.
The first clear hint in the breakup song is an apparent nod to Taylor's snowmobile accident in 2012, which allegedly occurred while out with Harry.
The accident was famously referenced in Out of the Woods (also assumed to be about the former One Direction star) as she sings, "Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? / Twenty stitches in a hospital room." This is echoed in Is It Over Now? with the lines, "When you lost control / Red blood, white snow."
Adding further fuel to the Harry fire are the following lyrics, which say, "Blue dress on a boat / Your new girl is my clone," clearly referring to the infamous photo of Taylor in a blue dress sitting on the back of a boat by herself.
The 2013 photo sparked split rumors as the Karma artist had gone on the trip with Harry before evidently heading off alone. The breakup was then confirmed to PEOPLE by an inside source just days later.
Did Taylor Swift write Is It Over Now? about Harry Styles?
Elsewhere in the song, Taylor also takes a jab at Harry's dating history with the lines, "If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her" and "You search in every model's bed for something greater," quips that have been evidently withstood the test of time.
While Harry was always one of the Grammy winner's fan-favorite exes, he certainly did not come unscathed in this extended cut, with Taylor also calling the subject of Is It Over Now? a "lying traitor."
The shockingly scathing nature of the vault track sent fans into a frenzy after the re-recording dropped.
"she would've irrevocably altered public opinion and the course of history by releasing this song in 2014," one fan said on TikTok.
As for the other vault tracks, Now That We Don't Talk is also theorized to be about the pair's split, with Taylor appearing to confirm this with a nod to Harry's famous long hair era a year after they called things off.
Despite the rather scathing new tracks, Taylor and Harry appear to be on good terms over a decade after the initial split, often being spotted amicably chatting at award shows and other industry events.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & Robyn BECK / AFP