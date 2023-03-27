Did Harry Styles manifest his romance with Emily Ratajkowski?

Tokyo, Japan - Harry Styles shocked fans everywhere when he was caught locking lips with model Emily Ratajkowski, but it looks like the Watermelon Sugar singer may have been manifesting the romance all along!

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sent fans into a frenzy when they were caught kissing in Tokyo. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & Michael TRAN / AFP

Videos of the 29-year-old kissing Emily swiftly went viral on Saturday as Harries collectively lost their minds over the steamy snaps.

Naturally, fans soon went digging to find any connections between the pair prior to now, and it seems that Harry has been crushing on the 31-year-old for almost a decade!

In a resurfaced clip from a 2014 interview, Harry was asked if he had a celebrity crush.



"Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl," he said.

Naturally, fans went wild over the seeming evidence that the Grammy winner may have manifested his latest love.

While Harry is likely quite excited about the new romance, most of his fans can't say the same.