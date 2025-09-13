Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde reacts to him dating her bestie Zoë Kravitz: "It’s super awkward"

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles ' ex, Olivia Wilde, has addressed the singer dating her close friend, Zoë Kravitz!

Olivia Wilde (r.) has finally broken her silence on Harry Styles' (c.) romantic connection with Zoë Kravitz (l.) © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP, Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

An inside source told The Daily Mail that the 41-year-old TRON: Legacy star was "surprised" to learn that her ex is romantically involved with Zoë.

"It always feels weird to her when Harry starts dating a new celebrity," the insider said, although they noted that the friendship between the two women did likely make the situation weirder.

"It’s like, why her? Why does he have to date people she knows? It’s super awkward for her," they said.

Yet another source insisted that Wilde "doesn't give a crap... she and Harry dated so long ago. I mean, they broke up three years ago."

The Watermelon Sugar singer split from the Booksmart director in 2022 after dating for a year.

Since then, he's been sparking dating rumors with the Big Little Lies star after the two were spotted displaying PDA in Brooklyn and Rome.