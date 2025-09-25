Olivia Wilde seemingly disses exes Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis in shady new post
Los Angeles, California - Fans are speculating over whether Olivia Wilde's Instagram Story was about one of her exes. Could her post be aimed at Harry Styles or Jason Sudeikis?
The 41-year-old shared user peachyyaquarius' post, which featured a male doll with long brown hair, a mustache, and a red baseball cap worn backwards, along with a blue jumpsuit.
The caption read, "I know some of you would fold over a mf like this," and Wilde, for her part, added a skull emoji at the bottom of the Story.
Fans are still debating if the Booksmart director was cryptically shading the Watermelon Sugar superstar, the Ted Lasso alum, or both!
One follower wrote under the original post, "someone's not over her breakup with a very attractive british man with a beautiful moustache."
Another fan remarked, "Idk I thought it looked like Ted Lasso?!"
Wilde split from Sudeikis in 2020 and was then locked in a messy custody battle over their kids, Otis (11) and Daisy (8.)
An insider has claimed Olivia finds the fact that Harry recently began dating her close friend Zoë Kravitz to be "super awkward," although another source claims that the TRON: Legacy star "doesn't give a crap."
