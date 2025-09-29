One Direction, Spice Girls, and more mourn the death of their choreographer, Paul Roberts

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles and One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts has died after his battle with cancer.

Harry Styles' former choreographer and friend Paul Roberts (r.) passed away at the age of 52 following his battle with cancer. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/_paul_roberts

The late dancer's longtime partner Phil Griffin confirmed on Instagram that Roberts passed away at the age of 52.

"On the evening of 26th September 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family," Griffin wrote.

"His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace."

Stars including Sam Smith and Spice Girl's alum Emma Burton offered their condolences under the post.

Smith said that the news was "heartbreaking," adding, "Paul was a light in this world. I’ll never forget his kindness and his sparkle. His magic will never leave the people he loved. Paul is Everlasting."

"My heart is broken, being in his company was my happy place," Burton wrote.