Harry Styles spotted out with Zoë Kravitz again – are things getting serious?

Brooklyn, New York - Harry Styles was spotted out and about with Zoë Kravitz once again as rumors swirl about the stars' relationship status.

Harry Styles (l.) and Zoë Kravitz were spotted together again on Wednesday, but insiders say their relationship isn't anything serious. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The 31-year-old pop star held hands with Zoë as the two went for a stroll around Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, per Page Six.

An eyewitness said the two were "holding hands and laughing together," adding that it was apparent they were "definitely a couple."

The tipster noted that Harry and the 36-year-old actor seemed "comfortable" around each other but were attempting to keep a low profile.

The latest sighting comes after the stars were said to be packing on the PDA during a flirty night out in London, following an earlier outing in Rome.

According to TMZ, though, Harry and Zoë's romance is nothing serious – at least not yet.

Sources close to the pair said they are on more of a "friends with benefits" vibe than a proper relationship and have not put a label on things.

The Batman star is allegedly not looking for another serious romance after having called off her engagement to actor Channing Tatum last fall.