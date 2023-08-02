Harry Styles portrait painted by David Hockney to go on display in London
London, UK – A painting of pop star Harry Styles created by English artist David Hockney will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Hockney painted the As It Was singer in his art studio in Normandy, France.
The painting is one of more than 30 new portraits that will be displayed for the first time when David Hockney: Drawing from Life opens on November 2.
The portrait of Styles depicts the musician wearing an orange and red cardigan with a pearl necklace and blue jeans.
The 29-year-old was formerly a member of the boy band One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2010.
He has released three albums as a solo artist, including the 2022 album Harry's House, which went to number one on the official UK albums chart.
Portraits of Hockney's mother, the late Laura Hockney; his friend, the fashion designer Celia Birtwell; his former partner, curator Gregory Evans; and people from the local Normandy community where he lives will be displayed at the gallery.
The exhibition was previously on display at the National Portrait Gallery for just 20 days in 2020 before it was closed due to the pandemic.
Harry Styles painting joins an extensive new art collection
In addition to the 33 new works, there are also color-pencil drawings created in Paris in the early 1970s and a selection of drawings from the 1980s, when the artist created a self-portrait every day over a period of two months.
Speaking on the opening of the exhibition, Sarah Howgate, senior curator of contemporary collections at the National Portrait Gallery, said: "Closing this five-star exhibition after just 20 days in 2020 was incredibly disappointing for the gallery and its many visitors, making this restaging of David Hockney: Drawing from Life all the more significant."
"Now revitalized with over 30 new energetic and insightful painted portraits of friends and visitors to the artist's Normandy studio, it is a real privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with David Hockney again."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Sven Simon & Frederic J. Brown / AFP