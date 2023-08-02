Harry Styles portrait painted by David Hockney to go on display in London

London, UK – A painting of pop star Harry Styles created by English artist David Hockney will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

English artist David Hockney (l.) has painted a portrait of Grammy winner Harry Styles © Collage: IMAGO / Sven Simon & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Hockney painted the As It Was singer in his art studio in Normandy, France.

The painting is one of more than 30 new portraits that will be displayed for the first time when David Hockney: Drawing from Life opens on November 2.

The portrait of Styles depicts the musician wearing an orange and red cardigan with a pearl necklace and blue jeans.

The 29-year-old was formerly a member of the boy band One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2010.

He has released three albums as a solo artist, including the 2022 album Harry's House, which went to number one on the official UK albums chart.

Portraits of Hockney's mother, the late Laura Hockney; his friend, the fashion designer Celia Birtwell; his former partner, curator Gregory Evans; and people from the local Normandy community where he lives will be displayed at the gallery.

The exhibition was previously on display at the National Portrait Gallery for just 20 days in 2020 before it was closed due to the pandemic.