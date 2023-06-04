Is One Direction teasing a reunion? Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and more drop hints!

After Harry Styles teased that he'd "never say never" to a One Direction reunion, the former bandmates have seemingly dropped hints it could be coming soon.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - After Harry Styles teased that he'd "never say never" to a One Direction reunion, the former bandmates have seemed to allude to the possibility as fans go into a frenzy with some wild theories.

Is One Direction reuniting? Harry Styles (r) and Niall Horan have led a flood of fan theories about a potential boy band reunion. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP Is it all a crazy coincidence, or are the former members of One Direction hinting at a reunion? Fans of the British boy band have suffered a few false alarms of a reunion and a collaboration between Harry and Niall, but it seems that there might still be hope after all (however unhinged it may be). From newly-made group chats to coincidental solo performances of One Direction songs, the signs just keep creeping up. Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown celebrates engagement with lavish party: "Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi" What does it all mean? Will reunion concert ticket sales crash Ticketmaster? Here's why fans think a One Direction reunion is, at the very least, possible!

Niall Horan says One Direction's newest group chat is "louder than most"

Niall Horan (second from r) recently said that he and his One Direction bandmates have a new group chat that's "louder than most." © IMAGO / agefotostock While a shared text chain between the former bandmates is to be expected, Niall made some comments about their group chats recently that have raised a few eyebrows amid reunion rumors. The Heaven singer told E! News on May 24 that while the musicians have had "three or four" chats together, there's a new one that's causing some buzz. "Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it's been great," he said. "I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes, I'd see some messages." Britney Spears Britney Spears slams Kevin Federline and makes call on sons' move to Hawaii Though Niall told that outlet that the rumors of Harry - or any other bandmate - being featured on his new album were false, many fans have speculated that the recent reconnection could be related to a new project together. "the fact they still talk like besties…… just reunite already," one Directioner wrote.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan add One Direction songs to setlists

On May 26, Harry Styles (far l), Niall Horan (second from l), and Louis Tomlinson (second from r) all performed One Direction songs during their concerts. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In this supposedly active group chat, it seems the former bandmates may have discussed playing some of their old songs on their current solo tours! Harry recently added Stockholm Syndrome is the setlist of the final leg of Love on Tour. He's also still performing What Makes You Beautiful, which has been a mainstay on his solo tour setlist. Niall, meanwhile, tackled a solo rendition of Story of My Life at his own show on the same night Harry was playing. But wait - there's more! Louis Tomlinson, on that same night, sang Night Changes and Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Though it's not a real surprise that they'd all pay homage to the band in their solo shows, the supposed coincidence that all three decided to do so, especially when some were new additions to their setlists, has given fans some hope that it was intentional.

Harry Styles posts One Direction t-shirt selfie

Harry Styles posted, then promptly deleted, a selfie of himself wearing a One Direction tour t-shirt in March. © Screenshot/instagram/harrystyles Of course, every One Direction fan knows where they were when Harry posted - and then swiftly deleted - a selfie of himself rocking a t-shirt from the band's 2012 tour. While the snap could've just been a simple moment of nostalgia from the Watermelon Sugar singer, some believed it was an intentional hint that the boy band was on his mind for an important reason. A fan later came forward on social media, revealing that she handed Harry the shirt at his concert, and he then confirmed it was an accidental post. Either way, the moment thrilled fans who relished in Harry's clear fondness for his time in the band.