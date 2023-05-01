Harry Styles teases fans with new single and music video!
New York, New York - Harry Styles has sparked a fan frenzy with the announcement of a new single and accompanying music video!
The 29-year-old has named Satellite as his latest single off his third studio album, Harry's House, which dropped last spring.
On Sunday, Styles' management team dropped a poster for the single's music video, which featured the lyrics "spinning out waiting for ya" and an image of a satellite rover.
To promote the single, a new canvas has been added for the track on Spotify, which features the Harry's House album covering with the satellite, named Stomper, rolling around the frame.
Satellite joins the Grammy-winning album's previous three singles: Late Night Talking, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, and lead single As It Was.
The news was met with elation from Styles' biggest fans, who largely applauded the pick.
Harry Styles fans react to music video news
"as it was song of the summer 2022 satellite song of the summer 2023," one fan wrote.
"SATELLITE MV IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE TURN IT UP," another said.
"Best song on harry's house getting the single treatment i'd like to see it," another user added.
The Satellite music video will drop May 3 at 12 PM EST.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency