Harry Styles teases fans with new single and music video!

New York, New York - Harry Styles has sparked a fan frenzy with the announcement of a new single and accompanying music video!

Harry Styles has picked Satellite as his next single from Harry's House. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The 29-year-old has named Satellite as his latest single off his third studio album, Harry's House, which dropped last spring.

On Sunday, Styles' management team dropped a poster for the single's music video, which featured the lyrics "spinning out waiting for ya" and an image of a satellite rover.

To promote the single, a new canvas has been added for the track on Spotify, which features the Harry's House album covering with the satellite, named Stomper, rolling around the frame.

Satellite joins the Grammy-winning album's previous three singles: Late Night Talking, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, and lead single As It Was.

The news was met with elation from Styles' biggest fans, who largely applauded the pick.