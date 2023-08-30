Taylor Russell dishes on relationships after PDA with Harry Styles

London, UK - As Harry Styles and Taylor Russell continue to fuel romance rumors, the 29-year-old Bones and All star opened up about her thoughts on love, London, and more.

Taylor Russell (r.) recently opened up about her thoughts on romance amid swirling dating rumors with Harry Styles. © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & AUDE GUERRUCCI / AFP

In a new interview with The Face published on Wednesday, Russell dished on her recent move to London and her fears surrounding relationships.

The interview comes after Russell and Styles were spotted strolling the British city hand-in-hand on Monday amid continued dating rumors.

During the conversation, the Canadian actor revealed that she's been trying to be more open as she spends time across the pond despite fears of getting hurt.

"You have to open up and allow people to know you," she said. "If something happens, something happens, that’s life. You are going to be hurt – that's the tax.

"The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point, and that's OK. It's worth it."

Thankfully, it seems things are continuing to go quite well for the rumored couple as insiders reveal the 29-year-old Grammy winner is "smitten" with Russell.