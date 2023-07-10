Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spark more dating rumors at Love on Tour!

Vienna, Austria - Harry Styles may be caught in another high-profile romance as rumors of a romance with Bones and All star Taylor Russell continue to heat up!

Harry Styles (l.) continues to spark dating rumors with Taylor Russell after she was spotted in the VIP tent at his Love on Tour show in Vienna. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Talk about Love on Tour!

The 29-year-old Grammy winner saved a special spot for the 28-year-old indie darling at his concert in Vienna on Saturday.

Per TMZ, Taylor was spotted in the VIP tent alongside members of Harry's crew, seeming to provide some stronger evidence to the dating rumors that kicked off last month.

At the end of June, the pair were spotted together in London as Harry finished off his Love on Tour stint in Wales and Taylor rehearsed for her debut in The Effect at the National Theatre in London.

Some fans speculated that they were holding hands in the photos, but they're a bit too obstructed to tell for sure.

The Love on Tour show wasn't the only time Harry and Taylor spent together in Vienna, as they were also filmed by fans strolling the city on Sunday.

Since splitting from Olivia Wilde last November after two years together, has the Watermelon Sugar singer found his next real romance?