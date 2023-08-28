Harry Styles "smitten" with Taylor Russell as romance heats up
London, UK - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's alleged romance continues to heat up with a new report that says the former One Direction star is "smitten" with his new flame.
After several cozy appearances, an inside source has revealed to Life & Style that the 29-year-old musician "finds Taylor absolutely gorgeous and dynamic."
"He's even introduced her to friends, including James Corden," the insider added in Thursday's report.
Styles, Corden, and Russell were all photographed together earlier this month at the National Theatre in London for the opening of the Bones and All star's play, The Effect.
The insider revealed that Styles "just wants to spend all of his free time with Taylor" amid his break from touring.
The Watermelon Sugar singer is apparently quite the romantic as well, with the source adding, "He's all about the sweet gestures, like having flowers waiting for her backstage at the theater."
As Styles supports the 29-year-old's latest acting gig, Russell has also been supportive of his career with several appearances at Love on Tour earlier this summer.
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell continue to fuel dating rumors
The stars first kicked up romance rumors when Russell attended a Love on Tour show in Vienna, where she watched Styles perform from the VIP tent.
She then made another appearance at the final show in the lengthy concert series in Italy last month, where she was spotted staying close with Styles' inner circle.
Styles' alleged new romance comes after his split from director Olivia Wilde in November 2022 after two years of dating.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Robyn Beck / AFP