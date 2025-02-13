Where has Harry Styles been? Insider reveals his next plans amid long hiatus

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Harry Styles has been noticeably absent from the limelight since wrapping up his Love On Tour in July. But what has he been doing?

Fans have been wondering where Harry's been after his emotional farewell concert in Italy, which ended the record-breaking three-year concert series.

Since the performance, the Watermelon Sugar star has kept a fairly low profile.

He reappeared briefly in November 2024 to attend the funeral of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, but fans were disappointed to notice his absence from the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Now, insiders have dished to Life & Style about how Harry's spending his well-earned break after the 169-show tour.

"Harry's been doing his own thing, roaming around London and Rome, taking in soccer matches, golf tournaments, and fashion shows."

The insider also added that Harry is channeling his energy into his lifestyle brand, Pleasing, collaborating with JW Anderson on an upcoming project he's "really excited about."

As for his next move, Harry is reportedly back in the studio working on his highly anticipated fourth album.