Harry Styles breaks a major record with Love on Tour!

New York, New York - Harry Styles has entered the ranks of record-breaking tours thanks to his already-iconic Love on Tour concert series.

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert series has cracked the top ten highest-grossing tours of all time. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 29-year-old has now cracked the top ten of the highest-grossing tours, per Billboard.

Love on Tour, which kicked off in 2021, has surpassed Madonna's 2008-2009 Sticky & Sweet Tour to make the list.

The former One Direction star's concert series has now grossed a record-breaking $400 million, with over 3 million attendees at 138 shows so far.

Love on Tour has encompassed the dates supporting Styles' 2019 album Fine Line, which had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as shows for Harry's House, his Grammy-winning third album.

Since beginning the tour, Styles has become known for his electric stage presence and unique interactions with fans at the show.

The worldwide tour has also included arena residencies in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Toronto and a one-night-only event on Long Island.

Amazingly, the record-breaking tour isn't complete just yet!