Why is Harry Styles reportedly stuck at home?

London, UK - After filming for Bridget Jones 4 came to a standstill due to illness, the actors are now back in front of the camera – but not everyone is happy about it!

Singer Harry Styles is said to be unhappy about the filming outside his residence in London. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During the filming of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, leading lady Renée Zellweger and her co-star have been spotted on the streets of London in recent weeks.

However, as The Sun now reports, some prominent residents – including singer Harry Styles – are quite annoyed about it.

The fact that their residential area has been transformed into a film set is said not to suit the celebrities at all.

Their frustrations reportedly increased after the production sent them a letter asking them to leave their homes completely during filming or to only go in and out at certain times so as not to disturb the shoot.

Insiders have told the outlet that it isn't just the A-listers who are upset by the regulations, as the "normal" residents of the area are similarly outraged.

"It's like they're being held hostage by Bridget – and it's driving everyone mad," the source continued.