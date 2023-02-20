Will Harry Styles be featured on Niall Horan's new album?

Los Angeles, California - Niall Horan has officially announced his third studio album , and fans are speculating that his former bandmate Harry Styles just might be featured on it!

Fans are speculating that Harry Styles (l) may be featured on Niall Horan's new album. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Could a One Direction reunion be on the horizon?

On February 15, Horan surprised fans with news about his latest album The Show, which is set to drop on June 9.

Naturally, the announcement sent stans into a spiral as they dissected any possible clues about the 29-year-old's newest project.

The most popular theory suggests that Styles just might make an appearance on the record, and fans have the receipts to prove it.

Back in May 2022, the As It Was singer was seen filming a rather eccentric music video that appeared to be circus-themed. While many assumed it was for a track off the 29-year-old's album Harry's House, none of its videos have included anything seen in the photos.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a rectangular box with a sky and clouds painted on it at the shoot, which matches a candle that Horan released to promote his new album. This led many to suggest that the shoot was actually for Horan's album instead.

Another clue, which may be a bit more of a stretch than the others, theorizes that one of the door designs from the Harry's House promotion also featured Horan's shirt from an appearance on the Late Late Show.