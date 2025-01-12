Has Blake Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni led to her new movie getting scrapped?

Los Angeles, California - Director Paul Feig has set the record straight on the anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor after rumors swirled that the movie had been scrapped amid star Blake Lively's legal drama.

Director Paul Feig has set the record straight amid rumors that Blake Lively's (r.) legal battle against Justin Baldoni has torpedoed A Simple Favor 2. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Friday, the filmmaker shut down the chatter by confirming via X that A Simple Favor 2 was proceeding as planned.

"This is total BS. Sorry," he said in a quote tweet of a post claiming the movie had been shelved "indefinitely."

"The movie is finished and coming out soon," Feig added.

"Don't believe anything you read on social media these days."

The original post directly blamed Lively's "messy legal battle" with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexually harassing her as well as conducting a smear campaign against her.

Lively has received a flood of support from the rest of the team behind the romantic drama, but Baldoni has fired back at the allegations by suing The New York Times for a lengthy piece detailing the Gossip Girl star's claims.