Have Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - Blink Twice stars Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly split and called off their engagement!

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz (l.) have reportedly broken up and called off their engagement after three years together. © Chris Delmas / AFP

According to a Tuesday report from PEOPLE, the lovebirds are no longer an item after three years together.

While the reason behind the shocking breakup hasn't been revealed, it's quite a surprise since Channing just revealed that he and Zoë would be joining forces on a next project together, Alpha Gang.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star shared his co-star Dave Bautista's post about the forthcoming film via his Instagram story.

Zoë and Channing first sparked dating rumors in 2021 after being spotted riding together on a motorcycle in NYC.

The two confirmed their engagement last October when The Batman star was spotted flashing her ring at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.

Last month, the Magic Mike star praised Zoë in an IG post that featured a snap of Channing sweetly holding his now-ex as she slept.