Are Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz engaged?

Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that stars Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are betrothed!

Per multiple outlets, the 34-year-old Fantastic Beasts star and the 43-year-old Magic Mike actor are engaged.

According to E! News, Kravitz flaunted her engagement ring while the two attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash over the weekend.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in August 2021, coordinated costumes inspired by the 1968 horror movie Rosemary's Baby, with Kravitz dressed as Mia Farrow's character Rosemary Woodhouse for the party and Tatum as a baby.

Last year, The Batman star gushed about Tatum in a cover interview for GQ's 2022 Men of the Year.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz explained, adding, "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."