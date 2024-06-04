Have Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree already called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree have reportedly called it quits after first being linked together back in January.

Joe Jonas (r.) and model Stormi Bree (l.) have reportedly called it quits after first being linked together back in January. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@stormibree & @joejonas

An inside source recently told ET that "Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are no longer together," adding that "it has been a little while since they broke up."

Rumors of a romance between the pair began in January after they were seen celebrating New Year's in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, several months after Joe filed for divorce from actor Sophie Turner.

While they never confirmed their relationship on social media, Joe and Stormi often posted pictures from the same place.

The breakup hasn't been mentioned on socials either, but the model did recently post to Instagram seemingly hinting that she was having a difficult time emotionally.

"Wanted to give you a little brain break if you're stressed or sad or just need to take a deep breath and reset," she wrote in the caption of a video showing a babbling brook with piano music.